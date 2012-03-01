* Q4 EPS $0.43 vs loss/shr $0.15 last year

* Q4 sales up 9 pct at $131.2 mln

March 1 Clothes and accessories company Kenneth Cole Productions Inc, which is considering a takeover offer from its founder American clothing designer Kenneth Cole, posted a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, helped by a rise in wholesale revenues.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $8 million, or 43 cents a share, compared with a loss of $2.7 million, or 15 cents a share, last year.

The company, founded by Cole in 1982, said revenue rose 8.6 percent to $131.2 million. Wholesale revenue shot up 47 percent to $62.3 million.

Shares of the New York-based company closed at $15.69 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.