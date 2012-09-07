(adds details)

NAIROBI, Sept 7 Kenolkobil, Kenya's largest fuel marketer, posted a first-half pretax loss of 5.68 billion shillings ($67 million) on Friday, hit by foreign exchange losses, having made a profit in the same period last year of 3.23 billion shillings.

The company said the most significant impact on its performance came from 4.2 billion shillings in foreign exchange losses due to hedging positions taken in late 2011 and the first two months of 2012.

"The exchange rates remain our biggest exposure and a key area of concern and focus," the firm said in a statement on its website.

"Management continues to focus on reducing the cost of financing with substantial measures being undertaken to reduce cash and borrowing requirements ... capital expenditure has also been postponed till cash flow improvements are generated," it said.

Kenya's shilling hit an all-time low of 107 against the dollar last October, against a backdrop of double-digit inflation, but the central bank countered successfully with a sharp hike in lending rates.

Inflation has dropped dramatically and the currency has stabilised in the year-to-date leading the central bank this week to cut its key base lending rate by a record 3.5 percentage points to 16 percent.

Kenolkobil also said its sales volumes increased by 17 percent but administration and operating costs increased by 33 percent in the half year, mainly due to high inflation across the east African region and financing costs rose by 253 percent.

Kenolkobil said it was still optimistic about Switzerland-based Puma Energy's bid to take it over and sees substantial benefits to be had from a deal.

The firm's shares ended up 0.67 percent at 15.05 shillings on Friday. ($1=84.35 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Greg Mahlich)