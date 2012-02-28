* Pretax profit up to 4.9 bln shilling on sales growth

* Exchange rate volatilities hit E.African markets

* EPS up to 2.2 shillings vs 1.21 pvs (Adds details, analyst, MD quotes)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Feb 28 Kenya's largest fuel marketer by sales, KenolKobil, shrugged off mounting foreign exchange losses to post a 74 percent jump in full-year profit, and said on Tuesday it would grow its operations in the east African region.

KenolKobil attributed the 2011 growth in pretax profits to 4.9 billion shillings ($59.25 million) to a 119 percent jump in net sales to 222 billion shillings, offsetting an increase in foreign exchange losses in its regional units.

"A big part of the growth is because of their aggressive marketing strategy and reduction of operating costs," said Robert Munuku, an analyst at Drummond Investment Bank.

"The results are good and we could see its share price up 10-15 percent in tomorrow's trade."

KenolKobil said it would pay a total dividend of 1.00 shillings per share, up from 0.52 shillings in 2010.

The results were released after the stock market closed.

KenolKobil's share price rose 2.7 percent on Tuesday to 11.55 shillings.

KenolKobil, which also has operations in Rwanda, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Zambia, said it would grow its footprint in the region.

"Management will continue to focus on positioning the group strongly in downstream and midstream in all markets it operates in and in the new markets through organic growth and acquisitions," Jacob Segman, KenolKobil's chairman and group managing director said in a statement.

The currencies in the three east African countries of Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania depreciated through a series of record lows mainly due to high import bills occasioned by rising crude prices on the global market.

The prices of the company's fuel products rose sharply, putting upward pressure on fuel costs, which contributed to a sharp rise on the inflation rate, which hit double digits.

The fuel firm said its finance costs went up by 982 million shillings, driven by a rise in foreign exchange losses of 582 million shillings due to weakening local currencies.

"There was an increase in exchange losses in 2011 ... mainly arising from fluctuation of local currencies in most countries of operation," Segman said.

Its earnings per share rose to 2.22 shillings in 2011 from 1.21 shillings previously.

($1 = 82.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia and Helen Massy-Beresford)