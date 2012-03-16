March 16 Medical device maker Kensey Nash
Corp said it entered into a settlement agreement with
St. Jude Medical Inc, resolving a royalty-related
dispute on its vascular closure device.
Kensey will receive $39 million from St. Jude, payable in 12
quarterly payments starting March 31, Kensey said in a statement
on Friday.
For 2012, the company also forecast earnings per share of
$1.51 to $1.55, on revenue of $87.9 million to $89.1 million.
In March 1999, St. Jude acquired the license for Angio-Seal,
which was originally developed by Kensey.
The device helps to quickly seal femoral artery punctures
following catheterization procedures, allowing for early
hospital discharge.
Shares of Kensey closed at $24.59 on Friday on the Nasdaq.