By Steve Bittenbender
| LOUISVILLE, Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. Jan 5 Kentucky's newly sworn-in
Republican House majority on Thursday took the first step toward
requiring women seeking an abortion to undergo an ultrasound
first, acting swiftly to capitalize on winning a majority for
the first time in almost a century.
The 83-12 vote on the bill came on the third day of the
state's 2017 General Assembly session, the first in which the
Republican Party has led the House since 1921.
The bill requires a physician or qualified technician to
perform the ultrasound and position the screen so the woman may
view the images. At the same time, the medical staff will be
required to describe what the images show, including the size of
the fetus and any organs or appendages visible.
Sponsors say the bill will better protect the health of
women and provide the materials necessary for women to make an
informed choice, while abortion rights advocates contend such
laws are designed to scare and shame those seeking an abortion.
Some 25 states have laws regarding ultrasounds and
abortions, but only three states require medical staff to
display and describe the images, according to the Kaiser Family
Foundation, a non-profit group focusing on health issues.
While Kentucky's bill passed easily, some supporters
criticized the new House leadership for pushing the legislation
through so quickly that it might open the state to a lawsuit if,
as expected, the bill becomes law.
"I think that had we had a chance to discuss this bill, we
might have come up with something that was not going to open
this state up to millions of dollars in litigation" costs, said
Democratic state Rep. Angie Hatton, from Whitesburg in
southeastern Kentucky.
Meanwhile, the state's Republican-controlled Senate passed
another measure that would outlaw abortions after 20 weeks of
pregnancy.
The House on Thursday was also considering a right-to-work
bill as well as a measure that would repeal prevailing wage laws
across the state.
In past sessions, lawmakers have used the first week of
January predominately for organizational purposes before
returning in February for the start of legislative sessions.
However, with Republicans in complete control in the capital
of Frankfort, party leaders decided to move quickly on issues
they deemed priorities.
Leaders in both chambers plan to meet this weekend to pass
bills to be sent to Republican Governor Matt Bevin for approval,
House Republican Caucus spokeswoman Daisy Olivo said.
(Reporting by Steve Bittenbender; Editing by Daniel Trotta and
Alan Crosby)