(Refiles to fix hyphen in first sentence)

By Edward Krudy

Nov 19 The gaping funding hole at Kentucky's main public pension plan has widened, an internal audit committee was told on Thursday, another blow to one of the worst-funded state plans in the nation.

The funded ratio - a measure of assets to liabilities - at the Kentucky Employees Retirement System (KERS) for state workers in nonhazardous roles, fell to 19 percent in the financial year ended June 30, 2015, down from 21 percent the previous year, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The plan's funding gap is far in excess of other U.S. public plans that were hit during the financial crisis in 2008. The average public pension fund had about 78 percent of the assets it needs to meet liabilities, according to a 2015 survey by Wilshire Consulting, down from 99 percent in 1990.

The drop at the Kentucky plan comes despite several overhauls of the system, and highlights the difficulties faced by poorly funded plans even after years of strong investment gains after the financial crisis.

It also underscores how weak markets this year could start to further undermine the worst-funded plans in Illinois, Connecticut, New Jersey and elsewhere, and chip away at progress in stronger states including New York.

Chris Tobe, a public pension consultant and a trustee of Kentucky's pension system from 2008 to 2012, estimates the funded ratio at the Kentucky plan fell to below 17 percent at the end of September as financial markets cratered.

Tobe bases his calculation on the estimated market value of the plan's assets instead of an actuarial asset value that smoothes out market volatility.

The Kentucky plan had an unfunded liability of $12.3 billion in the last financial year, compared with $11.6 billion in the previous year, the committee was told, and assets of just $2.4 billion. The plan is supposed to guarantee the retirement security of nearly 120,000 state workers.

Overall, Kentucky has one of the worst-funded pension systems in country.

The funded ratio across the state's five plans, including the KERS plan, was 41.4 percent, representing a liability of $28.3 billion, the committee heard. That compares with $26.1 billion of unfunded liabilities and a 43.2 percent funded ratio in the previous financial year.

State officials are expected to publish a comprehensive annual report later this year. Neither the Kentucky Retirement System nor the office of Kentucky's governor, Steven Beshear, responded to a request for comment. (Reporting by Edward Krudy in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)