May 19 A fight between Kentucky's governor and
the state's main public pension system escalated on Thursday
when its chairman, who had defied an executive order dismissing
him from the post, was threatened with arrest if he tried to
chair a board meeting.
Thomas Elliot, an appointee of the former governor, was
dismissed by Governor Matt Bevin in April. But the board of the
Kentucky Retirement System, the least-funded in the nation, had
argued that the governor did not have the right to remove him.
Elliot told Reuters in a telephone interview that he was
ushered into a room by two of the governor's close aides and
told he would be arrested by waiting state police officers if he
tried to chair the meeting.
"They were there to tell me how and what I was going to do
and that if I didn't choose to comply with what the desire of
the governor's office was, I was going to be arrested," Elliot
said.
The incident was the latest in the fractious relationship
between the recently elected Bevin, a Republican, and appointees
of former Democratic Governor Steve Beshear. It is also a
measure of the mutual distrust between elected officials and
KRS, which has at least $17 billion in unfunded liabilities.
Amanda Stamper, a spokeswoman for Bevin, said Elliott had
"voluntarily elected not to participate in the board meeting."
When asked about the presence of state police, Stamper said
Elliot had been "reminded" of the executive order removing him
and that he was told that by participating in the meeting, he
would be committing a class B misdemeanor offense under a state
law preventing the disruption of meetings.
The board's position that Bevin had exceeded his authority
in dismissing Elliot was seemingly supported in an opinion from
the state attorney general's office earlier this week.
However, Elliott sat with members of the public as uniformed
state troopers stood watching, a witness said.
"I have never been to a board meeting where there's an armed
encampment," said Jim Carroll, a founder of Kentucky Government
Retirees, a lobby group for the system's retirees.
The Kentucky state police did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Dan Grebler)