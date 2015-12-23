Dec 23 Kentucky reached two separate settlements totaling $39.5 million with Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson , Attorney General Jack Conway said on Wednesday.

Purdue, which settled for $24 million, was alleged to have misrepresented the highly addictive nature of its drug OxyContin. (1.usa.gov/1m6R0ZB)

A separate $15.5 million settlement involved Johnson & Johnson's unit, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, over Risperdal, which is approved to treat schizophrenia and acute mania associated with bipolar disorder.

Janssen faced allegations of misleading consumers about Risperdal's side-effects and marketing the drug for purposes other than those approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Both Purdue and Janssen did not admit to any wrongdoing in the settlement, the Attorney General said.

