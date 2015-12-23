Dec 23 Kentucky reached two separate settlements
totaling $39.5 million with Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson
, Attorney General Jack Conway said on Wednesday.
Purdue, which settled for $24 million, was alleged to have
misrepresented the highly addictive nature of its drug
OxyContin. (1.usa.gov/1m6R0ZB)
A separate $15.5 million settlement involved Johnson &
Johnson's unit, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, over Risperdal, which
is approved to treat schizophrenia and acute mania associated
with bipolar disorder.
Janssen faced allegations of misleading consumers about
Risperdal's side-effects and marketing the drug for purposes
other than those approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
Both Purdue and Janssen did not admit to any wrongdoing in
the settlement, the Attorney General said.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)