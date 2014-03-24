LONDON, March 24 British energy services firm
Kentz said on Monday it achieved double digit earnings
growth, in line with expectations, bucking the trend of rival
firms in the sector hit by falling profits as oil companies cut
spending.
Kentz reported full year profit before tax for 2013 of $118
million, up 12.6 percent on the previous year, from revenue of
$1.66 billion.
The company said in a statement it expected its performance
in 2014 to exceed previous management expectations and that
growth was forecast across all business divisions.
Kentz was one of the sectors best performing stocks last
year, with its share price rising over 60 percent while rivals
like Saipem, Subsea 7 and Aker Solutions
were struck by project delays and profit warnings.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Silvia Antonioli)