By Andrew Callus
LONDON Aug 27 Oil and gas-focused British
engineering firm Kentz Corporation, a target of
potential takeover interest, delivered an upbeat outlook for the
industry in its first-half results on Tuesday.
"Across the global engineering and construction space, many
companies are indicating a more cautious outlook for the future
than previously observed. However, the markets in which Kentz
operates continue to be busy, and the first half of 2013 has
seen one of the most active periods of bidding ever experienced
by Kentz," it said.
Kentz is involved in engineering procurement and
construction and in technical support services, mainly in the
oil, gas, petrochemicals, mining and metals industries. It works
on giant oil and gas projects including Gorgon LNG in Australia
and the Tengiz oilfield in Kazakhstan.
The company said its pipeline of bidding opportunities had
risen 17 percent over the past 12 months to $15.0 billion and
that it had secured a bid win rate in that period of one in
three. It submitted a record $4.5 billion of bids during the
second quarter and saw "continued momentum" into the second
half.
Pretax profit rose 3 percent to $52.7 million, the company
said. It raised its dividend by 20 percent to 6.6 U.S. cents.
On Aug. 19, the company said it had rejected two takeover
approaches, one from larger London-listed rival AMEC at
565-580 pence a share, and a lower one from Germany's M+W Group.
It said both undervalued the company.
The Sunday Times since reported that top shareholders in the
company have told suitors they would be open to a takeover at a
price of about 650 pence a share.
Kentz shares, which climbed after news of the approaches,
were little changed in early trading on Tuesday, up 1.2 percent
at 573 pence, for an overall value of about 670 million pounds
($1 billion).
Chief Executive Chris Brown repeated that the two approaches
had undervalued Kentz and that no further offers had been
received since.
"I spoke to some (shareholders) last week and I expect to
have spoken to pretty much all the top 10 by this week," he said
by telephone. "I expect and continue to expect good support from
them ... If an offer comes in, it will be looked at and acted on
in the best interest of our shareholders".
He would not be drawn further on the takeover process.
Analysts have said one of the attractions of Kentz has been
its significant reserves of cash. Kentz said in its statement
that if it cannot find suitable acquisitions, it will consider a
return of capital to shareholders.