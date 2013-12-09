LONDON Dec 9 British engineer Kentz said on Monday it had agreed to acquire U.S.-based Valerus field solutions for $435 million in cash, to expand its engineering capability and presence in Latin America.

Valerus made core earnings (EBITDA) of $51.5 million on revenue of $492.9 million last year, Kentz said in the statement.

The firm added the acquisition was expected to be earnings enhancing within the first full financial year of ownership.