May 18 Kentz Corp Ltd, a provider of
engineering services on resources projects, said it expects a
2012 performance marginally ahead of expectations thanks to good
growth in the first four months.
One analyst said the news could dispel investor concerns
about its prospects.
"Overall this positive statement is a welcome boost for the
company as it appears to have been negatively impacted by recent
statements from competitors," said Oriel Securities analyst
David Round in a research note.
Kentz, which works on major mining and oil and gas projects
including the Ambatovy project in Madagascar, Gorgon LNG in
Western Australia and ExxonMobil's Sakhalin development, said it
was also continuing to evaluate acquisition targets.
Shares of the company were up 2.3 percent at 380.3 pence on
the London Stock Exchange.