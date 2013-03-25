March 25 British engineer Kentz Corp Ltd
reported a 32 percent rise in full-year profit as
demand for its services from the oil and gas industry continued
to grow.
The company, which provides engineering, construction and
technical support services to the oil and gas and mining
industries, said its backlog at the end of February increased to
$2.73 billion, up 6 percent from December.
The pretax profit rose to $104.8 million in the year ended
Dec. 31 from $79.4 million a year earlier. Revenue increased 6
percent to $1.56 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a pretax profit of $96.6
million and revenue of $1.46 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Kentz raised its final dividend to 9 cents per share from
7.3 cents a year earlier.
Shares in the FTSE 250 company closed at 414.7 pence on the
London Stock Exchange on Friday.