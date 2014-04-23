BRIEF-Lombard Medical names Kurt Lemvigh CEO
Kurt Lemvigh has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately
LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) -
* Kentz corporation - kentz awarded us$125m 5 year contract in kuwait
* Kentz corporation ltd - awarded a us$125m 5 year contract in kuwait by fluor
Kentz corporation ltd - will supply multi-discipline technical and supervisory personnel on a reimbursable basis to fluor
* Dow up 0.98 pct, S&P 500 up 0.90 pct, Nasdaq up 1.02 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)