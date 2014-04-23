LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) -

* Kentz corporation - kentz awarded us$125m 5 year contract in kuwait

* Kentz corporation ltd - awarded a us$125m 5 year contract in kuwait by fluor

* Kentz corporation ltd - will supply multi-discipline technical and supervisory personnel on a reimbursable basis to fluor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenda Goh)