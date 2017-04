April 4 Kentz Corporation Ltd

* Ed Power, chief financial officer (CFO) will step down from his position, on reaching his normal retirement age, on 29 May

* Meg Lassarat will succeed Ed Power as CFO upon his retirement at end of may, and will be appointed to board of kentz corporation limited thereafter London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: