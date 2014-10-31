NAIROBI, Oct 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Police
threats against patients and medics they accuse of giving
"illegal abortions", coupled with reversals in Kenyan policies,
are stirring fears likely to reduce access to safe abortions,
campaigners said.
Doctors and nurses say police intimidation has increased
since last month's sentencing to death of a nurse, Jackson Tali,
for murder after a woman died in his car.
"The police have taken advantage of the ruling to harass
healthcare providers in the country," said a statement from the
Reproductive Health and Rights Alliance, a coalition including
the Kenya Medical Association and National Nurses Association of
Kenya.
Tali, has appealed the ruling, arguing that he tried to save
the woman's life in 2009 when she came to his clinic in Gachie,
15km west of Nairobi, bleeding heavily.
The fear provoked by the Tali ruling will make it harder for
women to receive safe abortions or post-abortion care,
campaigners said.
"If I come in bleeding, the healthcare provider would feel:
'No, no, no, if I touch her and then something happens, I could
be charged with murder'," said Judith Okal, a Nairobi-based
lawyer with the Center for Reproductive Rights advocacy group
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Police walked into one health clinic and threatened to
arrest women they claimed were seeking abortions, Okal said.
In another case, she said a nurse paid a bribe after police
told him: "You have heard of that nurse who was charged and
sentenced for procuring an abortion. We can charge you with
that."
"The police are visiting clinics on Fridays to extort money
from the health providers claiming that we should be jailed,"
gynaecologist John Nyamu said in the statement.
Nyamu spent a year in jail awaiting trial for murder after
his clinic was raided in 2004. He was later acquitted.
Police in Kenya could not immediately be reached for
comment.
ONE-THIRD OF MATERNAL DEATHS
Abortion is a hotly contested issue in Kenya and across
Africa, where conservative religious beliefs hold sway.
Unsafe abortions, often caused by inserting knitting needles
into the cervix or drinking bleach, account for 35 percent of
maternal deaths in Kenya, versus the global average of 13
percent.
At least 2,600 Kenyan women die in public hospitals each
year after having botched backstreet abortions. Many more die at
home without seeking medical care.
"How to perform an abortion" was the most popular Google
search topic in Kenya in 2012.
Prior to 2010, three doctors had to given written consent
for the procedure to be performed.
In its 2010 constitution, Kenya allowed the procedure if a
health professional deems it necessary for emergency treatment
or "the life or health of the mother is in danger".
However, enforcement of the law is ambiguous.
Rich women easily access safe abortions in private
facilities, but the poor and uneducated risk their lives trying
to expel the foetus themselves or with backstreet quacks,
believing that they cannot legally get an abortion.
The government is fighting to undo the increased access
promised by the constitution, campaigners said.
In 2012, the government published for the first time safe
abortion guidelines for medics, but the health ministry's
Director of Medical Services (DMS) rescinded them in December
2013.
In February, the DMS forbid government healthcare providers
from attending trainings on safe abortion.
"It's like the ministry is on a path to make sure that women
and girls in Kenya are not going to get access to safe abortion
services," Okal said.
A 2013 government report estimated that 464,000 abortions
are performed in Kenya each year.
(Reporting by Katy Migiro, editing by Alisa Tang)