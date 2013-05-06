(Adds details)
NAIROBI May 6 Dimension Data Plc has bid over 3
billion shillings ($36 million) for Kenyan information
technology firm AccessKenya as part of moves to expand
in sub-Saharan Africa.
The proposed acquisition is the first of a Nairobi-listed
firm since a peaceful presidential election in March restored
confidence in the economy which was sent into a tailspin by
violence after a vote five years ago.
Dimension Data, which is owned by Japan's Nippon Telegraph
and Telephone Corp and offers data and networking
services across 51 countries, bid 14.00 shillings per share for
Access Kenya, a 42 percent premium on Friday's close of 9.85
shillings.
Derek Wilcocks, Dimension Data's chief executive for Middle
East and Africa, said the 3.052 billion shillings offer was part
of a strategy to expand in sub-Saharan Africa, a region of
fast-growing economies.
AccessKenya, which connects homes and businesses to the
Internet, said it had asked for trading of its shares to be
suspended on the Kenyan bourse.
Dimension Data, which already operates in Kenya through a
company called Internet Solutions, will acquire the fiber-optic
network in Kenya's two main cities as well as two wireless
networks covering another 10 towns.
AccessKenya also offers offsite back-up and data disaster
recovery services. It has about 5,000 corporate clients in
Kenya.
Chris Kirubi, an entrepreneur with investments in a range of
blue chips on the Nairobi bourse, said the deal highlighted the
more upbeat mood after the election
"It shows we are in for a good run," he said.
($1 = 83.7000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair and David
Cowell)