NAIROBI May 6 Dimension Data Plc has bid over 3 billion shillings ($36 million) for Kenyan information technology firm AccessKenya as part of moves to expand in sub-Saharan Africa.

The proposed acquisition is the first of a Nairobi-listed firm since a peaceful presidential election in March restored confidence in the economy which was sent into a tailspin by violence after a vote five years ago.

Dimension Data, which is owned by Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp and offers data and networking services across 51 countries, bid 14.00 shillings per share for Access Kenya, a 42 percent premium on Friday's close of 9.85 shillings.

Derek Wilcocks, Dimension Data's chief executive for Middle East and Africa, said the 3.052 billion shillings offer was part of a strategy to expand in sub-Saharan Africa, a region of fast-growing economies.

AccessKenya, which connects homes and businesses to the Internet, said it had asked for trading of its shares to be suspended on the Kenyan bourse.

Dimension Data, which already operates in Kenya through a company called Internet Solutions, will acquire the fiber-optic network in Kenya's two main cities as well as two wireless networks covering another 10 towns.

AccessKenya also offers offsite back-up and data disaster recovery services. It has about 5,000 corporate clients in Kenya.

Chris Kirubi, an entrepreneur with investments in a range of blue chips on the Nairobi bourse, said the deal highlighted the more upbeat mood after the election

"It shows we are in for a good run," he said. ($1 = 83.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Cowell)