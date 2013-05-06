NAIROBI May 6 Dimension Data has made a 3.052 billion shillings ($36 million) offer for the full acquisition of information technology firm AccessKenya, Dimension Data said on Monday.

The offer prices the Kenyan firm, which specialises in offering Internet connectivity to homes and businesses, at 14.00 shillings per share, a 42 percent premium on Friday's closing price of 9.85 shillings per share, Dimension Data said. ($1 = 83.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri)