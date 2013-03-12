NAIROBI, March 12 Kenyan internet service
provider AccessKenya posted a 62 percent rise in
profits on Tuesday, helped by a rise in corporate customers
attracted by its high-speed fibre network, the company said.
Internet service providers (ISPs) and telecoms companies
such as Safaricom have embarked on significant
infrastructure development in east Africa's biggest economy to
keep up with growing demand.
Chief Executive Jonathan Somen said the company added 700
corporate customers last year, with planned infrastructure
investments in key business areas in Nairobi and Mombasa
expected to further enhance growth.
"(We) see a robust picture for future growth based on fibre
and on cloud and other value added services," Somen said.
Access said its pretax profit rose to 212 million shillings
($2.48 million) in 2012, up from 130.9 million shillings in the
previous year.
Revenues increased 9 percent to 1.9 billion shillings,
despite lower average revenue per user (ARPU) while earnings per
share (EPS) went up to 0.69 cents in 2012 from 0.50 cents in the
previous year, the statement said.
($1 = 85.3750 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Greg Mahlich)