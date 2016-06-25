NAIROBI Nine people drowned on Saturday when a boat they were travelling in capsized in the Kenyan waters of Lake Victoria, an official said.

The boat was carrying 17 people, mostly members of a local musical band, who were heading to an evening performance when it capsized, regional deputy commissioner Angeline Were said.

"The boast was overloaded because it was also carrying heavy music equipment," she said. "We rescued eight people and shall start a search for the nine."

Lake Victoria, Africa's biggest lake, is shared by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Thirteen people drowned in December in Uganda's portion of the lake as they were travelling for Christmas celebrations.

