NAIROBI May 3 Rescue workers pulled out a
one-year-old girl from the rubble of a building in Kenya's
capital on Tuesday morning more than 72 hours after it collapsed
following heavy rain, the Kenya Red Cross said.
"She was rescued and was severely dehydrated. She is
currently receiving medical attention at Kenyatta National
Hospital," Red Cross spokeswoman Arnolda Shiundu told Reuters,
adding that the girl was rescued at about 4 a.m.
Officials have put the death toll so far at 21. Aid workers
had said on Monday that the chances of finding more survivors
was unlikely after the building fell down on Friday night.
