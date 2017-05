NAIROBI May 5 Rescue workers were racing on Thursday to dig out a woman found alive under the rubble of a building in Kenya's capital that collapsed six days earlier, a senior official said.

"She cannot move but she is safe," Pius Masai, an official leading the operation, told reporters.

The building in Nairobi's Huruma district collapsed on Friday night. At least 26 people have been confirmed dead.

