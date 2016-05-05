NAIROBI May 5 Rescue workers pulled out a woman alive from under the rubble of a residential building in Kenya's capital on Thursday, six days after it collapsed, a Reuters witnesses said.

The woman was carried to an ambulance to the cheers of the crowd in Nairobi's Huruma district. At least 36 people were killed when the building crumbled on Friday night following days of heavy rain.

(Reporting by Ben Makori and Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Angus MacSwan)