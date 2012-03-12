NAIROBI, March 12 The African Development Bank (AfDB) said on Monday it would loan Kenya 21.8 billion shillings ($263.44 million) to finance the construction of roads and energy projects in east Africa's biggest economy.

The amount brings the AfDB's total support to Kenya for roads and energy to close to $1.5 billion, the bank said.

Robinson Githae, Kenya's acting finance minister who represented Kenya at the function to sign the agreement, said the financing would help to facilitate inter-regional trade.

($1 = 82.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)