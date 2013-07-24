NAIROBI, July 24 The World Bank said on
Wednesday it will give Kenya $250 million over the next four
years to go towards social welfare programmes to help the
country's poorest citizens.
The east African nation will be the first African country to
benefit from the program which already runs in Brazil and
Mexico, the bank said.
Around 38 percent of Kenya's 40 million people live in
poverty, according to World Bank figures.
The grant, known as 'Program for Results', will shield the
poorest and most vulnerable households from effects of crises
such as drought, malnutrition, and unemployment.
"Being cushioned against devastating income losses by a
small but regular transfer of money from the program helps poor
people afford consistent nutrition and healthcare, and keep
children in school," Diarietou Gaye, World Bank Country Director
for Kenya, said in a statement.
The plan will piggyback on existing social programmes run by
the government for orphans, the elderly and other vulnerable
members of the society, the bank said.
Neighbouring Rwanda also runs a similar social programme.
Kenya expects to have a budget deficit of 7.9 percent of
GDP, or 329.7 billion shillings, in its 2013/14 fiscal year
ending next June.
In recent budgets it has incorporated minimal grants from
overseas as donors, concerned about allegations of corruption in
government, cut back their aid.
