NAIROBI Jan 17 Police are investigating an
explosion at Nairobi international airport that panicked
travellers but caused no injuries, a police spokesman said on
Friday, a day after the incident.
Kenyan media suggested the blast on Thursday night was
caused by an explosive device, but police have blamed the
incident on a faulty bulb falling into a rubbish bin at a coffee
shop near a departures area.
Many residents are wary after gunmen stormed a shopping mall
in Nairobi in September, killing at least 67 people. The Somali
Islamist group al Shabaab said it was behind that mall assault
and that more attacks could follow.
One witness, speaking to Kenya's NTV channel, said a first
explosion was followed moments later by another bang that
prompted travellers to flee for cover. It cited "sources" saying
the blast was caused by an explosive device.
"Our officers are investigating," police spokesman Masoud
Mwinyi said, echoing comments by senior officers that a bulb was
to blame but said the probe was "to dispel any fears or concerns
of the public, so that we can give them conclusive information".
The Daily Nation said on its website police were
investigating a car found in Nairobi riddled with bullets and
with a dead body inside an hour after the blast, following
reports a car had been shot at for failing to stop when leaving
the airport.
Mwinyi said police were seeking to eliminate a car from the
probe, but did not give details about the vehicle.
The Daily Nation said preliminary investigations suggested
the blast was caused by an explosive device hidden in luggage.
The main arrivals area of the airport was wrecked in a huge
blaze in August which officials blamed on faulty electrics.
