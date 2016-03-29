(Adds details, background)
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, March 29 Kenya has scrapped plans for a
new terminal building at Nairobi's main airport due to financial
pressures and excess capacity caused by recent upgrades to
existing facilities, the Kenya Airports Authority said on
Tuesday.
President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the $650 million terminal
project for Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in
December 2013.
China's Anhui Construction and China National
Aero-Technology International Engineering Corporation (Catic)
had been selected to build the terminal, which was expected to
handle 20 million passengers a year.
"The decision to terminate the project by the Authority has
been occasioned by the prevailing operational, economic and
financial dynamics which have been on a downward trend over the
last three years," the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said.
The first phase of the new terminal had originally been due
to be completed this year, although construction has not yet
started.
New terminal facilities at JKIA over the past three years
have increased its handling capacity to 7.5 million passengers a
year, against demand of 6.5 million last year, KAA said.
JKIA, which serves as an aviation hub in the region, opened
in 1978 with an annual passenger capacity of 2.5 million.
Further modernisation of the existing passenger and cargo
handling facilities will continue and eventually increase
capacity to 10.5 million passengers, KAA said.
The Authority said it was confident the modernisation and
expansion of JKIA was adequate to position the airport as the
aviation gateway for the region.
"The country is on course to achieving category one status
by May 2016 as the target date for commencement of direct
flights to the USA," the authority said. Category one is a
security and safety certificate, required by airports that
handle direct flights to the United States.
KAA did not comment on plans to build a second runway at the
airport which were also announced in 2013.
Officials in the East African nation have been forced to
take another look at their ambitious infrastructure plans after
the government's fiscal deficit grew in recent years, unnerving
investors.
The budget deficit for the year to next June was set at 8.7
percent of GDP, but the Treasury last month pledged to cut it to
8.1 percent in a supplementary budget.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)