UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
NAIROBI May 28 Kenya has given loss-making national carrier Kenya Airways a 4.2 billion shilling ($42.73 million) loan as part of measures to help it turn around, the head of parliament's Budget Committee said.
The airline was "facing challenges" from a drop in revenue related to the Ebola epidemic and a slump in tourism, Mutava Musyimi, chairman of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, said in a report presented to parliament late on Wednesday.
($1 = 98.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Stephen Coates)
CHICAGO, May 1 Monsanto Co has terminated an agreement to sell its Precision Planting LLC farm equipment business to machinery maker Deere & Co, the companies said on Monday, ending a legal fight with antitrust authorities over the deal.