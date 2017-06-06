(Adds background, share price)
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, June 6 Kenya will offer $750 million in
guarantees to Kenya Airways' existing creditors to help the
heavily-indebted carrier secure financing from other sources to
complete its recovery, a cabinet document showed on Tuesday.
The guarantees, approved by the cabinet, will cover $525
million owed to the U.S. Exim Bank and the rest to local
lenders, said the document seen by Reuters.
The airline, partly-owned by Air France KLM and
the Kenyan government, has struggled to return to profit after
tourist traffic slumped four years ago following a spate of
attacks by Somalia-based Islamist militants.
The government will also convert its existing loans to the
carrier into equity, it said. It was not immediately clear how
much it has lent the carrier, but a source at the airline said
it was a "significant" amount lent over time.
The plan to guarantee the existing debt will be taken to the
National Assembly for approval, the government said.
"The guarantees would be in exchange for material
concessions to be provided as part of the financial
restructuring which would secure future funding for the
company," the cabinet document said, without giving details on
the concessions.
The government views the airline as a strategic asset,
supporting other industries such as tourism and encouraging
investments from abroad.
Several international firms have set up their regional
headquarters in Nairobi to take advantage of Kenya Airways'
extensive route network on the continent.
Kenya Airways ferries 12,000 passengers a day on its fleet
of Boeing and Embraer planes to destinations such as Juba and
Accra.
At 1012 GMT, Kenya Airways shares were down 1.5 percent at
6.65 shillings.
The government would not provide additional cash as part of
the restructuring of the airline, it added.
The debt owed to the U.S Exim bank is related to the
financing of the purchase of the carrier's Boeing planes.
Kenya Airways says the financial restructuring will involve
restructuring debt and securing additional capital to help dig
itself out of a position of negative equity, and attain a better
balance between cash flow and debt repayments.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Elias Biryabarema and
Mark Potter)