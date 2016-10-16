(Updates with service back to normal)
By Katharine Houreld
NAIROBI Oct 16 Loss-making national carrier
Kenya Airways cancelled several flights on Sunday
after some crew members failed to turn up for work, the latest
blow as the airline struggles to avert a strike called by its
pilots.
"Some of our outsourced staff, including cabin crew, have
stayed away from work from Friday and we are working with their
employer to resolve any issues they may have," the airline said
in a statement.
Flights to the Kenyan city of Mombasa, Kilimanjaro in
Tanzania, Juba in South Sudan, Lusaka in Zambia, Harare in
Zimbabwe and Maputo in Mozambique were cancelled because there
were not enough crew members to fly safely.
Kenya Airways later said that normal service had resumed but
offered no further details.
Pilots union KALPA has called an indefinite strike,
scheduled to start on Tuesday, to protest against the management
of the airline, which is part owned by the government and Air
France KLM.
The union said its members had lost confidence in the
ability of the airline's chief executive and chairman to end
years of losses.
On Friday, a court ruled the strike was illegal and the
government had said it would be "economic sabotage".
On Thursday, the airline said it had halved its pre-tax loss
to 5 billion shillings ($49.4 million) in the past six months
thanks to a recovery in passenger numbers.
(Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Keith Weir)