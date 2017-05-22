By Duncan Miriri
| NAIROBI
NAIROBI May 22 Kenyan budget carrier Jambojet
expects government approval this month to start flying to
destinations outside the country, and will lease more planes to
start the flights in the next two years, its chief executive
said on Monday.
The airline, fully owned by national carrier Kenya Airways
, was established in 2014 to cater to local travellers
by offering low-cost fares of as little as 3,200 shillings
($30.99) one way.
Jambojet, which carried 600,000 passengers last year using a
fleet of Boeing 737s and Bombardier Q-400 planes, will consider
possible international destinations after it gets approval, CEO
Willem Hondius said.
"We have a long list of routes we could operate," he said,
adding they could operate flights jointly with Kenya Airways or
target destinations that the parent airline does not serve.
Jambojet offers no frills flights to popular destinations
such as the coastal city of Mombasa. It charges for extras like
drinks and food.
It started operations with leased planes but it has since
started operating its own flights, a move expected to further
lower costs, the chief executive said.
Hondius said leasing additional planes would also help
address challenges. The carrier was forced to apologise at the
start of this year following cancellations and delays during the
peak December holiday season.
About a third of Jambojet's customers had never flown before
and were enticed by the low prices. Hondius said he expected
more growth as the middle class increases.
However, Kenya's national election, scheduled for August, is
dampening demand over fears of violence. More than 1,000 people
were killed in fighting following a disputed presidential poll
in 2007.
"People are a little reluctant to book at this moment.
Forward bookings for August do not go very far," Hondius said.
Kenya Airways will release its earnings report for its year
to the end of March on Thursday.
($1 = 103.2500 Kenyan shillings)
