NAIROBI Jan 26 Kenya Airways posted a 15.4 percent growth in total passenger numbers in its third quarter, lifted by flights to new routes and greater flight frequencies within Africa, it said on Thursday.

The airline, 26 percent owned by Air France-KLM, said passenger numbers rose to 956,742 in the three months from October to December. The amount of cargo carried was up 6.2 percent at 16,131 tonnes, on improved capacity and increased sales.

Kenya Airways is planning a rights issue to raise an unspecified amount of money to expand its fleet and routes to which it flies. The airline wants to double its fleet in the next five years to extend its network in Africa. .

Passenger traffic within Kenya was up 26 percent to 205,654, while the rest of the continent excluding Kenya generated 14 percent growth to 502,435. Africa contributes about 60 percent of the airline's revenue.

Among the African routes to see higher passenger numbers were those to South Sudan, Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Europe registered a 14.7 percent increase in passenger numbers to 117,527, while volume to and from the Middle East, the Far East and India rose 6.8 percent to 131,126. (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa and Hans-Juergen Peters)