By Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, March 9 Kenya's markets regulator said on Friday it has approved Kenya Airways' plans for a rights issue to raise 20.7 billion shillings ($250.2 million) to buy new aircraft and expand its routes.

The airline, which is 26 percent held by AirFrance KLM and 22 percent by the Kenyan government, plans to double its fleet in the next five years as part of a 10-year plan aimed at extending its network to every country on the continent.

The airline had already said the Kenyan government and Air France-KLM have confirmed they will take up their rights under the offer if the process was approved.

Some analysts were concerned over the potential dilutive impact of the share issue.

"The share price outlook is not necessarily positive," said Johnson Nderi head of research at Suntra Investment.

However, other analysts said the expected growth in the company's business would attract other shareholders.

"It's a big call ... It had become painfully clear that Kenya Airways had to bite the bullet and start getting ahead of the curve," Aly Khan Satchu, an independent economist said. He said the share price move ahead of the regulatory approval confirmed that the rights issue was needed.

Kenya Airways' share rose 3.3 percent to close at 18.55 shillings before the news of the rights issue broke, and was among the key gainers that pushed the market higher.

Stella Kilonzo, chief executive of the Capital Markets Authority, said in a statement an additional 1.48 billion shares would be on offer under the rights issue.

Kenya Airways issued a profit warning on Jan. 27, saying earnings for the year ending March 2012 will be at least 25 percent less than the previous year.

It blamed the euro zone debt crisis, political unrest in Egypt and escalating fuel prices. 

Kenya Airways' Managing Director, Titus Naikuni, said he would brief the media on Monday on the rights issue.

($1 = 82.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Additional reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia and Jane Merriman)