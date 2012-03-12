* 16 for 5 rights issue priced at 14 shillings a share
* 32 percent discount to the stock's 3 month average price
* Firm plans to buy 73 new planes by 2021, add 60 routes
* Expansion focus in Africa and Far East
(Adds details, analyst)
By Beatrice Gachenge
NAIROBI, March 12 Kenya Airways
has priced its $250 million cash call at 14 shillings ($0.17)
per share, a 32 percent discount to the shares' average price
over the last three months, it said on Monday.
The airline, which is 26 percent held by AirFrance KLM
, wants to buy new planes with funds raised from the
rights issue, in line with its plans to double its fleet in the
next five years and a longer-term 10-year expansion drive.
Chief executive Titus Naikuini said the airline, one of
Africa's leading carriers, wanted to add 73 wide and
narrow-bodied planes to its current fleet of 34, as well as
introduce 60 new routes over 10 years.
"The plan is to expand in Africa and the Far East," he told
a news conference, referring to the airline's strategy of
connecting African travellers with the outside world through its
Nairobi hub.
The main risks include the expansion of Jomo Kenyatta
International Airport to allow for the handling of millions of
new passengers, the timely delivery of new planes by
manufacturers, a lack of experienced pilots and the huge capital
outlay required, the airline said.
The issue was announced last year and will lead to the
creation of 1.48 billion shares to be offered at a rate of 16
for every five held. It has already been 50 percent subscribed
after both AirFrance KLM and the Kenyan government, which has a
23 percent stake, committed to take up their rights.
The minimum subscription required for the issue to go ahead
is 70 percent and some analysts said the airline would struggle
to persuade retail shareholders to take up their rights due to
high interest rates in Kenya.
"It's a good thing that they have already captured about 50
percent, but by no means, it is not a simple task. High interest
rates imply low liquidity in the market," said John Kamunya,
head of trading at Dyer & Blair.
The central bank raised rates sharply in the last quarter of
2011 to fight inflation and curb exchange rate volatility.
Shares of Kenya Airways edged down by 5 cents to 18.55
shillings after the pricing of the rights issue was announced.
"The offer price sounds like a good discount. It might
excite people but ultimately, that will affect the share price
in the long term due to dilution," Kamunya said.
The issue is being led by CFC Stanbic as transaction adviser
and Standard Investment Bank as the lead sponsoring broker.
Kenya Airways issued a profit warning on Jan. 27, saying
earnings for the year ending March 2012 would be at least 25
percent less than the previous year.
It blamed the euro zone debt crisis, political unrest in
Egypt and escalating fuel prices.
($1 = 82.7500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Duncan Miriri and Mark Potter)