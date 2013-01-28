NAIROBI Jan 28 Kenya Airways recorded slower growth in total passengers carried in its third financial quarter, affected by lower traffic in Europe and flagging performance on African routes, it said on Monday.

The airline, 26 percent owned by Air France-KLM and 29.8 percent by the government, is ranked among the largest carriers in sub-Saharan Africa, alongside South African Airways and Ethiopian Airlines.

Kenya Airways said passenger numbers rose 3.6 percent to 991,149 in the three months from October to December, compared to a 15.4 percent jump in its third quarter in 2011.

The number of passengers ferried to Europe dropped 19.1 percent to 95,036 as the region continued to grapple with a crippling debt crisis.

Passenger traffic within Kenya was up 10.9 percent to 228,119, while the rest of the continent excluding Kenya inched up 2 percent to 516,894. Africa contributes about 60 percent of the airline's revenue.

Volume to and from the Middle East, the Far East and India rose 15.2 percent to 151,100.

The amount of cargo carried was down 10.7 percent. (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa and Hans-Juergen Peters)