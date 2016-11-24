(Adds details from statement)
NAIROBI Nov 24 Kenya Airways' chief
executive is to leave early next year, following demands from
pilots for changes in the loss-making carrier's senior
management.
The airline, partly owned by the state and part-owned by Air
France KLM, sank into loss four years ago as tourism
slumped following a spate of attacks on Kenya by militants from
the Somalia-based al Shabaab Islamist group.
It has been selling assets and seeking fresh funds as part
of a turnaround plan.
"Today, Mbuvi (Ngunze) is announcing that he will be leaving
KQ effective first quarter 2017," recently appointed chairman,
Michael Joseph, said in a statement on Thursday.
He said Ngunze would stay in his post while a replacement
was found, a process the chairman said he expected to be
completed in the next three months.
On Nov. 3, the KALPA pilots union withdrew a strike notice
it had issued in October, saying there had been progress on its
demands, which included removing the top management.
