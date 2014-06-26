(Corrects name of company analyst works for in fifth paragraph)
* Load factor falls to 65.6 pct from 68.7 pct
* Shares drop 6 percent to 10.85 shillings
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, June 25 Kenya Airways is to
focus on carrying transit passengers through its Nairobi hub as
tourists have been put off visiting the east African nation by
the series of attacks blamed on Islamists, its new chief
executive said on Wednesday.
The airline, which picked chief operations officer Mbuvi
Ngunze to replace Titus Naikuni as chief executive when he
leaves in December, has suffered following a fire at the Nairobi
airport last August and attacks by Somalia's al Shabaab rebels.
The carrier, which is 26.73 percent owned by Air France-KLM
and 29.8 percent by the government, reported a 55
percent drop in pretax losses to 4.86 billion shillings ($56
million) in the year ended March 31.
But investors were disappointed that the number of
passengers was not keeping up with the expansion of its fleet,
sending its shares down 6 percent to 10.85 shillings.
"They are getting more planes which means getting more
capacity but they are not able to fill them up," said Eric
Musau, a research analyst at Standard Investment Bank.
The so-called load factor, which measures seat sales as a
percentage of capacity, slipped to 65.6 percent from 68.7
percent the previous year, weighed on by a drop of as much as 20
percent in traffic on some routes, especially in Europe.
Ngunze said he expected the airline, which flies to 65
destinations around the world, to weather the challenge.
"We of course are concerned by the reduction in numbers but
we have got to buckle in," he told Reuters after a briefing for
investors.
Capacity at Kenya Airways will rise by 40 percent this
financial year on the back of the delivery of new Boeing
787 and 777 widebody jets, its finance director Alex Mbugua
said, indicating the scale of the challenge faced to sell seats.
Ngunze said they would overcome the problem by targeting
travellers from the rest of Africa who can use Nairobi as a hub
to and from other destinations in the world.
"Insecurity (in Kenya) is a concern," he said. "The
capacity we are putting in is not short-term capacity ... We are
putting in assets that have a 15-, 20-year outlook."
Kenya Airways started flying to Abuja in Nigeria this year
as part of plans to improve connections.
During the year in review, total revenue increased by 7
percent to 106 billion shillings, mainly due to higher average
fare yields from the passenger business.
Direct operating costs fell by 2 percent, driven mainly by
savings of 1.5 billion shillings from favourable oil prices and
more efficient fuel consumption, Mbugua added.
The airline, which was privatised in 1996, also benefited
from a realised gain of 972 million shillings from its
fuel-hedging positions.
Naikuni, who has run the company since 2003, said they were
planning to open new routes this year using the new 787
Dreamliners.
"We are also looking into going to Beijing this year,"
Naikuni told the investor briefing, adding the route will be
launched in September.
($1=87.5500 Kenyan shillings)
