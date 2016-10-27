* Loss-making carrier makes operating profit
* Revenues slip - a cause of concern for investors
* Shares fall 11 pct after recent rally
(Updates with quote, passenger numbers, plan for turnaround,
share price)
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Oct 27 Kenya Airways said its
pretax losses narrowed sharply in the first half of the
financial year, but it failed to impress investors who focused
on falling revenues.
Shares in the airline, which had rallied nearly 70 percent
this month on hopes the struggling carrier was close to a
turnaround after years of losses, dropped 11 percent to 6
shillings after the results on Thursday.
Kenya Airways, 27 percent-owned by Air France KLM
, has been reducing the size of its fleet, selling
non-core assets including land and cutting jobs to try and turn
itself around after being hit in part by a tourism slump in
Kenya following attacks by Somali Islamist militants.
Finance Director Dick Murianki told an investor briefing
that total revenue fell to 54.748 billion shillings ($541
million) in April-September, from 56.72 billion shillings a year
ago, but the carrier's pre-tax losses narrowed to 4.73 billion
shillings from 11.86 billion shillings a year ago. Passenger
numbers rose 4.2 percent to 2.2 million.
"You have seen their revenues have dropped, and then again,
with the turmoil they are undergoing, maybe people are pulling
off KQ," a research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank said of
the drop in the airline's share price.
The airline said it is pursuing three main priorities:
closing its profitability gap, refocusing its business model and
optimising the company's capital.
Chief Executive Officer Mbuvi Ngunze said the carrier, which
is also partly state owned, made an operating profit of 0.9
billion shillings for the six months ended in September,
compared with a loss of 2.2 billion shillings in the same period
in 2015.
A strengthening U.S. dollar increased borrowing costs and
the negative economic effects of lower commodity prices hit
travel demand, Ngunze said, but reducing the number of aircraft
used had cut fleet ownership costs by 35 per cent.
"We now operate a leaner but efficient airline," the CEO
said.
The appointment of veteran telecoms executive Michael Joseph
as chairman this week has helped lift sentiment at the airline.
Pilots had threatened to strike to demand management changes,
but called off the action when Joseph's appointment was
announced.
Kenya Airways had released part of its earnings results two
weeks ago.
It said on Thursday that its losses per share narrowed to
3.20 shillings in the first half of its financial year, from
7.99 shillings in the same period a year ago.
($1 = 101.3000 Kenyan shillings)
(Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
and Susan Fenton)