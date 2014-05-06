NAIROBI May 6 At least 33 people in Kenya died
on Monday night and Tuesday from drinking illegal liquor, local
media and government officials said on Tuesday. Some 45 have
been hospitalised and several have gone blind.
Television footage showed victims writhing in pain in local
hospitals in the eastern and central counties of Embu, Kitui and
Kiambu. In Kiambu County, where nine people died, Police
Commander James Mugera said authorities were still looking for
more victims.
The spirits probably all originated from one batch, John
Mututho, chairman of the state-run National Authority for the
Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse, said on Citizen
Television.
Drinking dens selling illicit homemade brews from jerry cans
are common in the back streets of many towns and villages in
Kenya. They prompted Mututho, a former lawmaker, to sponsor a
landmark alcohol-control law in parliament in 2010, but the law
has proved ineffective.
"One of the ladies who is now blind said they started
drinking at 5 a.m.," Mututho told Citizen. "There is no outlet
in Kenya which is authorised to open at 5 a.m. In fact, the
earliest it should be (is) 5 p.m."
(Reporting by George Obulutsa and Humphrey Malalo; Editing by
Duncan Miriri, Larry King)