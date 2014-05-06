(Updates with increased death toll, other detail)
NAIROBI May 6 At least 50 people in Kenya have
died this week from drinking illegal liquor, local media and
officials said on Tuesday.
They said dozens more people were hospitalised and several
went blind. Television footage showed victims writhing in pain
in hospitals in the eastern and central counties of Embu, Kitui
and Kiambu.
In Kiambu County, where 11 people died, Police Commander
James Mugera said authorities were looking out for more victims.
Embu Police Commander William Okello said at least 24 people
died while 77 were in hospital after consuming the brew.
Kenya's KTN television reported a total of 50 deaths, while
Citizen TV report 61 deaths.
The spirits probably all originated from one batch, John
Mututho, chairman of the state-run National Authority for the
Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse, told Citizen TV.
Drinking dens selling illicit home brews from jerry cans are
common in the back streets of many Kenyan towns and villages.
They prompted Mututho, a former lawmaker, to sponsor a landmark
alcohol-control law in 2010, but the law has proved ineffective.
"One of the ladies who is now blind said they started
drinking at 5 a.m.," Mututho told Citizen. "There is no outlet
in Kenya which is authorised to open at 5 a.m. In fact, the
earliest it should be (is) 5 p.m."
In June 2005, 45 people were killed from illegal alcohol
laced with methanol to boost its strength. Five years earlier,
about 130 people died from a toxic batch in Nairobi.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa and Humphrey Malalo; Editing by
Duncan Miriri and Mark Heinrich)