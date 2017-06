NAIROBI, July 24 Kenya's second-largest cement firm Athi River Mining posted a 24 percent rise in first-half pretax profit helped by increased cement sales, and expects completion of a new cement plant to boost its performance for a year.

The cement manufacturer pretax profit for the six months ended June jumped to 790.96 million shillings ($9.4 million). ($1 = 84.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by George Obulutsa)