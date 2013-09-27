BRIEF-Egypt's Raya Holding completes acquisition of stake in International Union for Integrated Food Industries
April 2 Raya Holding For Financial Investment Sae
NAIROBI, Sept 27 Kenya plans to issue its debut Eurobond worth up to $2 billion during the financial year that ends in June and it does not expect a significant effect on economic growth from the weekend mall attack that left dozens dead, its finance minister said.
Henry Rotich said in a statement that the east African nation's economic growth objective for 2013 remained at 5.5-6 percent, adding that tourism was stable and it would not suffer "long lasting effects" from the attack.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Edmund Blair)
* FY net loss EGP 15.7 million versus profit EGP 3 million year ago
NEW DELHI, April 2 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in March: March March Pct change 2017 2016 TOTAL SALES 56,031 52,718 6 DOMESTIC SALES 53,322 48,967 9 PASSENGER VEHICLES 25,352 26,885 -6 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 22,908 17,438 31 EXPORTS 2,709 3,751 -28 Mahindra & Mahindra is India'