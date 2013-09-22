NAIROBI, Sept 22 Kenya's military said on Sunday it had freed most hostages at a shopping mall in Nairobi, where at least 68 people were killed in an attack claimed by Somalia's Islamist militant group al Shabaab.

"Most of the hostages have been released, and the Kenya Defence Forces has taken control of most parts of the building," Kenyan military spokesman Colonel Cyrus Oguna told the television station KTN. He did say how many hostages had been held or freed.