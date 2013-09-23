(Corrects name of presiding judge)
By Anthony Deutsch
THE HAGUE, Sept 23 Judges at the International
Criminal Court on Monday adjourned the trial of Kenyan Vice
President William Ruto for a week to allow him to return home
and deal with the hostage crisis at a Nairobi mall that has left
at least 68 people dead.
Ruto and Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta, face charges of
crimes against humanity in relation to their role in
coordinating a wave of violence that swept Kenya in the
aftermath of the country's contested 2007 elections.
The court's unusually swift decision was taken during an
emergency session after prosecutors said they had no objection
to a short delay in proceedings, and a representative for the
witnesses broke down in tears in the courtroom, saying Ruto
should be allowed to attend to the urgent matter.
"In light of the circumstances and the views heard so far,
the chamber decided to excuse Mr. Ruto from the proceedings,"
said presiding judge Chile Eboe-Osuji. "For the moment the
excusal is for a period of one week only, subject to any further
requests."
Ruto was to catch a plane from the Netherlands at 11 a.m.
local time (0900 GMT), said his defence lawyer, Karim Khan.
In requesting his client's immediate release, Khan said the
world would never have accepted the absence of U.S. leaders when
the Twin Towers were struck on Sept. 11, 2001.
"This is Kenya's 9/11," he said.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mike Collett-White)