NAIROBI, Sept 27 The Kenyan authorities are holding eight people in connection with a weekend attack on a Nairobi shopping mall, while three others who had been held have now been released, the interior minister said on Friday.

Joseph Ole Lenku also told a news briefing there were no formal reports of people still missing since the attack. The Kenyan Red Cross has previously said dozens were still missing.

He said the death toll remained at 67 civilians and members of the security forces. In addition, officials have also previously said five attackers were killed.