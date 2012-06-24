* Blast occurs a day after U.S. embassy warning
By Joseph Akwiri
MOMBASA, Kenya, June 24 A blast hit a night club
in Kenya's port of Mombasa on Sunday, killing a man, police
said, a day after the U.S. embassy in the East African country
warned of an imminent attack on the city.
Police said the cause of the explosion was not immediately
clear but Mombasa, a popular holiday destination for Kenyans and
foreigners, has been struck by a series of blasts since Kenya
sent troops into Somalia in October to crush Islamist militants.
"I am seeing one body. We are trying to seal off the area as
we wait for officers to establish what kind of an explosion it
was," said Ambrose Munyasia, the coast region's top criminal
investigation officer who was at the scene, told Reuters.
Local media said three people had been killed in the blast
at the night club, which is situated in a residential area.
Eight people were seriously wounded in the explosion and
taken to hospital, said police.
"I have no idea what it was. I just heard several blasts ...
something threw me and I fell on my back. Then I noticed I was
bleeding from my neck and head," said Richard Mutiso, lying on a
hospital bed receiving treatment for his wounds.
One of the wounded was a nine-year-old boy who had shrapnel
lodged in his chest and thigh.
A witness, Esther Muthoni, said she heard three explosions
at the club where a crowd had gathered to watch the Euro 2012
quarter-final between England and Italy.
"I had just arrived and was having a drink as I waited for
the football match to begin, then I heard an explosion, and
another and another. I went down on my belly. Then I saw a car
speed off and bodies lying all over," said Muthoni.
On May 15, gunmen detonated three grenades outside a night
club in Mombasa, killing a woman security guard.
On Saturday, the U.S. embassy in Kenya's capital Nairobi
warned of an imminent threat of an attack on Mombasa and asked
all its workers to leave the coastal city.
The U.S. embassy also said it had suspended travel for its
officials to Mombasa until July 1.
The U.S. embassy warning came days after police arrested two
Iranians after seizing chemicals they suspected were going to be
used to make explosives in Mombasa.
Earlier on Sunday, the Kenyan government said it had written
to the U.S. embassy to reverse its warning, terming it "a
reckless advisory" and an act of "economic sabotage".
The acting head of the Public Service and Secretary to the
Cabinet, Francis Kimemia, said Kenya had the capacity to contain
any terrorism threats.
Police said on Saturday they had recovered suspected
bomb-making material in a working-class area of Nairobi.
The capital and other parts of Kenya have suffered a series
of grenade attacks since the East African nation sent troops
into Somalia.
(Additional reporting by Geroge Obulutsa; Writing by James
Macharia and Ralph Gowling)