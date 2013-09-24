* Kenyan president says militants "defeated"
* Says five militants dead, 11 held, 67 other people dead
* Bodies still under rubble of collapsed floors, unclear how
many
* Unclear if Americans among gunmen, Shabaab denies British
woman there
By James Macharia and Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Sept 25 As Kenya began three days of
mourning on Wednesday for at least 67 people killed in the siege
of a Nairobi mall, it was unclear how many more hostages may
have died with the Somali Islamist attackers buried in the
rubble.
Declaring final victory over the al Qaeda-linked gunmen from
al Shabaab who stormed the Westgate shopping centre on Saturday,
President Uhuru Kenyatta said that three floors in a part of the
mall had collapsed near the end of the operation, leaving an
unknown number of bodies under steel and concrete.
It was not clear what caused the structure to come down.
Five militants had been shot dead, Kenyatta said, and six
security personnel died in the four days of fighting.
Sixty-one civilians had so far been confirmed dead, Kenyatta
added. Kenyan officials declined to say how many of 63 people
whom the Red Cross had earlier classed as unaccounted for may
also have died in a showdown with guerrillas, who had threatened
to kill their hostages and go down fighting.
Eleven people suspected of involvement with the well-planned
and executed assault were in custody, the Kenyan president
added. But he did not say how many, if any, were gunmen taken
alive and how many may have been people arrested elsewhere.
It was also unclear whether intelligence reports of American
or British gunmen would be confirmed. Al Shabaab denied that any
women took part, after British sources said the fugitive widow
of one of the 2005 London suicide bombers might have some role.
The shattered mall, an imposing, Israeli-built symbol of a
new prosperity for some in Africa while many remain mired in
poverty, lay largely silent overnight, after days of gunfire,
explosions and bloodshed.
"The operation is now over," Kenyatta told Kenyans in a
televised address. "We have ashamed and defeated our attackers."
He announced three days of national mourning.
BODIES IN RUBBLE
Police said the attackers, who devastated restaurants and
shops at a busy Saturday lunchtime, spraying bullets and
grenades at Kenyans and foreigners, were now either dead or in
custody.
"Now it is for the forensic and criminal experts," said a
police spokesman, Masoud Mwinyi.
Some of the 63 people reported to the Red Cross as still
missing may simply not have been at the mall, or may have later
made it home without the agency being made aware. But some, at
least, appear to have been held hostage.
"There are several bodies trapped in the rubble, including
the terrorists," Kenyatta said. At the weekend, he had said
there were between 10 and 15 militants holed up in the mall.
Several foreigners of many nationalities have already been
named among the dead. The mall was a favourite with expatriates.
It is unclear how many foreigners may still be missing.
Survivors of the assault told tales of horror and narrow
escapes. Some made it out after hours, even days, of hiding in
terror. The uncle of one British four-year-old told the Sun
newspaper his nephew had told a militant "You're a very bad
man", as the gunman let some children and their mother go.
Officials said the raiders had set a major fire on Monday in
a supermarket. On Tuesday, a thin trail of smoke drifted into a
soggy sky as darkness fell, the result, rescue volunteers said,
of soldiers detonating locked doors in a search for militants.
Police let some people retrieve cars they left behind when
shoppers fled in panic. Journalists and others were kept well
away behind a security cordon.
FOREIGN FIGHTERS
Kenyatta said he could not confirm intelligence reports of
British and American militants, adding that forensic tests were
being carried out to establish their nationalities. The
government denied speculation that women were among the
guerrillas, but said some had been dressed as women. That may
have been a ploy to smuggle more weapons past mall guards.
It is unusual, if not unknown, for Islamist militants to use
female fighters: "We have an adequate number of young men who
are fully committed & we do not employ our sisters in such
military operations #Westgate," al Shabaab said on Twitter.
It also dismissed comments by a Kenyan minister that two or
three of the militants were young Somali or Arab Americans.
A British security source said it was possible that Samantha
Lewthwaite, widow of Germaine Lindsay one of the London suicide
bombers of July 7 2005, was involved in the Nairobi siege in
some way. "It is a possibility. But nothing definitive or
conclusive yet," the source said.
Lewthwaite is wanted in connection with an alleged plot to
attack expensive hotels and restaurants in Kenya.
Making no mention of gunmen still in the mall, al Shabaab
also drew a link to the most recent Islamist attack in London,
when a soldier was stabbed to death on a busy street in May in
the suburb of Woolwich. Michael Adebolajo and a fellow British
Muslim convert of Nigerian descent face trial for murder.
"It's an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth...' Remember
Mujahid Adebolajo? This is what he meant. His was #Woolwich,
#Westgate ours!" read another al Shabaab Twitter post.
"These cowards will meet justice as will their accomplices
and patrons, wherever they are," said Kenyatta.
KENYATTA
He thanked other leaders, including U.S. President Barack
Obama, for their support and used his address to praise the
response of the Kenyan people and call for national unity, six
months after his election was marked by ethnic tensions.
"Kenya has stared down evil and triumphed," he said.
Many Kenyans agree that the bloodshed has helped foster a
greater sense of national unity.
"We are all talking about it. The one good thing is that the
whole of Kenya has become one, except for al Shabaab," said
Vipool Shah, who helped pull bodies out of the mall.
Kenyatta's focus on Kenya's troubles, and of his role in a
global campaign against terrorism, was a reminder that he faces
trial at The Hague in a few weeks time for crimes against
humanity over violence that followed a 2007 election. The
International Criminal Court adjourned the trial of his vice
president this week because of the Westgate attack.
Kenyatta and his government have urged the ICC to drop the
case and warm words for the Kenyan leadership from Western
allies during the siege may have boosted their hopes that the
court might be pressed to shelve proceedings in the interests of
shoring up an important partner in the fight against al Qaeda.
The Nairobi attack came at a time when several violent
Islamist groups from Mali to Algeria and Nigeria to Kenya have
tapped into local grievances. But all have espoused an
anti-Western, anti-Christian creed and are striking at state
authority and international interests.
SHABAAB RESURGENT?
Regional intelligence experts believe the Nairobi raiders
were members of a crack unit loyal to leader Ahmed Godane, who
has been seeking to rebrand al Shabaab as a significant
international jihadist group.
Al Shabaab had threatened revenge since Kenyan troops joined
the war against Islamists in its chaotic northern neighbour two
years ago. The group created funding, recruiting and training
networks in Kenya. Kenyatta dismissed an al Shabaab demand to
pull Kenyan troops from Somalia after the mall siege began.
The attack bears out Western concern that Somalia, a hotspot
in the U.S.-led war on Islamist militants across the globe, may
be a launchpad for strikes on regional countries even as African
troops put them on the defensive in the Horn of Africa state.
Obama, whose father was Kenyan, said he believed the country
- scene of one of al Qaeda's first big attacks, in 1998, when a
bomb devastated the U.S. embassy in Nairobi - would continue to
be a regional pillar of stability.
Somalia's prime minister appealed in Geneva for
international support to combat al Shabaab, but said a military
solution to their insurgency alone was not enough.
Abdi Farah Shirdon said: "We still have a difficult journey
ahead of us. A military solution alone is not enough, promotion
of rule of law, greater regional cooperation and economic
stability and provision of public services are all key factors."