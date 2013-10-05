NAIROBI Oct 5 Kenya's military spokesman on
Saturday named four men he said took part in the Islamist
militant attack on a Nairobi shopping mall two weeks ago in
which at at least 67 people were killed.
Closed-circuit television footage from the Westgate mall was
broadcast on Kenyan television channels, apparently showing at
least four alleged attackers with guns walking around the mall's
supermarket and a storage room. "I confirm these were the
terrorists, they all died in the raid," Major Emmanuel Chirchir,
spokesman for the Kenya Defence Forces, told Reuters.
He gave their names as Abu Baara al-Sudani, Omar Nabhan,
Khattab al-Kene and Umayr. Kenya said previously that between 10
and 15 militants were involved in the mall attack.