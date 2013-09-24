MOGADISHU, Sept 24 Somali Islamist militant
group al Shabaab on Tuesday dismissed comments by a Kenyan
minister that Americans and a Briton were among the militants
who attacked a shopping mall in Nairobi, and also said it had
been in touch with the attackers.
"We have communicated with our mujahideen (fighters) in
Westgate (mall) and they told us fighting has just started," al
Shabaab's media office told Reuters. "Those who describe the
attackers as Americans and British are people who do not know
what is going on in Westgate building."
Gunfire erupted early on Tuesday, although the Kenyan
authorities have said they are in control of the Westgate mall.