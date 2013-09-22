JERUSALEM, Sept 22 Israeli advisers are helping
Kenya formulate a strategy to end a siege at a Nairobi shopping
mall where Islamist militants have killed at least 59 people and
are holding hostages, an Israeli security source said on Sunday.
"There are Israeli advisers helping with the negotiating
strategy, but no Israelis involved in any imminent storming
operation," said the source, who declined to be identified.
The source said only a "handful" of Israelis, "purely in an
advisory role", were on scene at the upscale Westgate shopping
centre, which has several Israeli-owned outlets and is
frequented by expatriates and Kenyans.
An Israeli source in Nairobi said all Israelis who were in
the mall at the time of the attack had made it out safely, with
the last three rescued overnight.
There were conflicting reports from other security sources
in Nairobi about the part Israel was playing.
One Kenyan security source, who asked not to be identified,
told Reuters that the Israeli military was involved in the
operation, while a private security official also said they were
helping comb the mall.
But the Kenyan Interior Minister insisted it was a national
operation, despite offers of foreign support.